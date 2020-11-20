Bozeman Christmas Stroll being reimagined for 2020

BOZEMAN- The 40th Annual Downtown Bozeman Christmas Stroll will look a little different this year with no celebration on Main Street but still hope people can support local businesses with a few fun activities.
From Wednesday Dec. 2 to Saturday Dec. 5 your favorite Christmas Stroll activities like the gingerbread house contest, food to support local charities, a parade of lights window contest will be "reimagined."
The 2020 Christmas Stroll button design will be ready for purchase by Thanksgiving at various locations in Bozeman.
This year, the button will act differently than years past being your ticket to many promotions, discounts and raffle entries to enjoy throughout the holiday season.
More information on contests and how to get involved can be found here on the Downtown Bozeman Association's website.