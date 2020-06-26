BOZEMAN- The Pilgrim Church Bozeman in partnership with Hopa Mountain for Crow Nation are working to cleaning supplies for the Crow Nation.
As the Crow Nation is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases the hope is to be able to send cleaning supplies, masks (all kinds), and gently used or new tents to house non-sick Crow residents.
The Pilgrim Church is also looking for antibacterial wipes, bathroom cleaners, household cleaners, hand sanitizers, bleach to send to the Crow Nation.
Hopa Mountain will distribute these supplies.
There will be a box outside the church, for contact-free giving on June 26 between 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
