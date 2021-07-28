BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman City Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the appeal filed against the site plans for the Whole Foods Market at the Gallatin Valley Mall.
On June 1, Bozeman Community Development Director Marty Matsen approved the Whole Foods plans to start construction in front of the Gallatin Valley Mall but a local group called "Bozeman Matters" filed an appeal stopping developers from acquiring building permits to start construction.
With the approved site plans being upheld, building permits will now be issued with construction originally being expected to finishing in the fall of 2021, although Bozeman Matters would have the option to appeal the decision in district court.
Bozeman Matters' main reasons for the appeal were infrastructure concerns such as traffic, stormwater runoff and pollution in the surrounding area. The group also said they look to protect small independent and local businesses.
This is not the first time Bozeman citizens have appealed a new grocery store coming to town. In 2018, a similar appeal happened when WinCo Foods planned to bring their chain to Bozeman.
The Idaho based grocery store eventually opened in Bozeman this past February.
We reached out to the Bozeman Matters group for comment and they did not respond.