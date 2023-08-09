Bozeman City Commission Discusses Future of Short Term Rentals

Credit: Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN, Mont - The Bozeman city commission held a work meeting last night to discuss the future of short-term rentals in the city.

The city has several classifications when it comes to labeling short-term rentals (STR's).

Type 1 is a classification describing a situation where an owner who has a spare bedroom is just renting it out to a tenant.

Type 2 describes a situation where the building is occupied by the owner less than 50% of the year.

Type 3 is where a property management company owns and rents out homes on airbnb, VRBO or other booking sites.

The Bozeman tenants united wants to completely ban type two and type three classifications -- but the city council has yet to make a decision regarding that policy -- a view that one MSU professor expressed today.

"We’re focused on the property owners when the people who are most in need are the renters, said Francis Lefcort

"As for the statistics, that have been cited tonight only 2.5 percent of units maybe strs, but in a town of fifty-five thousand people that translates to additional housing for over a thousand people.”

On the other side of this discussion -- landlords are expressing concerns about how this would impact their income.

According to Alex April, Senior Policy Advisor for Airbnb, "In Bozeman Airbnb is an important economical tool for local residents to navigate the economic upheaval of the pandemic and keep up with the increased cost of living.”

The city is looking into restricting type 3 rentals to a smaller zone, and potentially capping more type 3 permits. Also, there has been talk of subsidizing short-term rentals to convert them into long term rentals.

The city chose to hold off discussing the ordinance concerning restrictions on urban camping. This was something a lot of people had their eye on.

At this time no new ordinances have passed, so we will continue to keep you updated.