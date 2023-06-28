BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman City Commission voted to pass a provisional ordinance to bring more short-term rental homes into code compliance at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.
Ordinance 2131 seeks to better enforce the requirement that hosts for short-term rentals have permits issued from the city. This is part of the city’s effort to bring more rentals into compliance as they work to address the affordable housing crisis and how it is affected by short-term rentals.
The ordinance would require hosting platforms like AirBNB and Vrbo to provide quarterly lists of all short-term rentals to the city, including each listing’s address and permit number. The ordinance would require that hosting platforms remove listings without permits within five days of notice, or else face penalties said Erin George, deputy community development director.
Hosts are required by law to have permits. The ordinance says permits would cost $250 per rental and must be renewed annually. A fire inspection every three years would also be part of maintaining the rental permit.
This type of plan Bozeman associate planner Nakeisha Lyon calls an affirmative obligation plan. By taking affirmative precautions, illegal activity can be prevented and there can be greater oversight.
“These measures will help the city better be able to monitor the compliance of active short-term rentals with more accurate data, in addition to the city’s compliance software and ensures the regulatory requirements are being met by both the platforms as well as hosts,” she said.
By the city’s estimation, there are currently 533 active short-term rentals in the city, not accounting for duplicates on more than one platform. The city estimates 47% of those are in compliance withthe short-term rental code, Lyon said.
Many members of Bozeman Tenants United spoke about their experiences battling homelessness, paying high rent or struggling to find a place to live.
Amelia Thompson, a Bozeman resident and member of the union, said a new property management company took over the apartment she lived in. Written and verbal communication with the company got no response when she requested to renew her lease, she said.
Eventually she was forced to move to another apartment building after being asked to reapply for the apartment she was in.
“We can build a Bozeman where truly affordable housing is a right, where you don’t need to work two jobs to barely scrape by… We’re not asking for marble countertops or smart appliances. Really, we're asking for the ability to build our own lives and not just scrape by,” Thompson said.
The commission voted to pass the ordinance while recognizing the struggles residents shared.
Ordinance 2131 will have a second reading at the July 11 commission meeting. The commission is also holding a work session on August 8 to discuss phase two of addressing short term rentals and their impact on the housing market in Bozeman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.