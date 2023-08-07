Bozeman City Commission to begin phase 2 of short term rental work

BOZEMAN, Mont. - At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Bozeman City Commission will hold a work session to continue addressing short-term rentals and how they are related to affordable housing.
This is the beginning of phase 2 for addressing STRs.
Phase 1 finished with the commission’s passing of Ordinance 2131 on July 11 that created more requirements for the STR permitting process. The ordinance forces STR providers like Airbnb and Vrbo to provide a quarterly-updated list of all STRs on their website and whether they are compliant with city permits. Noncompliant STRs must be removed from listings.
Phase 2 will address further changes or restrictions for STRs and Bozeman Tenants United will attend the meeting to make their voices heard, said union leader Lilly Durtka.
Bozeman Tenants United plans to ask the commission to explore and research banning Type 1 and Type 2 short term rentals and provide a subsidy to help these homes transition into long-term rentals, Durtka said.
“Banning type three short term rentals would immediately free up so many units of housing that it would be just a great relief on the housing market in Bozeman,” she said.
Type 2 homes are those that are occupied by the owner only part time and Type 3 homes are unoccupied by the owner.
The union is not asking the commission to consider banning Type 1 STRs because Type 1 STRs are usually an extra room in someone’s home that is occupied year round, and they are often rented out to help pay the mortgage, Durtka said.
“We've done press conferences, we've showed up to city hall meetings to make sure that they hear our voices and hear our stories. And we really want to see the commission follow through on their commitments to us,” she said.
But not everyone is ready for the city to explore that ban.
Allison Konkel, co-owner of Mountain Home Montana Vacation Rentals, said she would prefer for the city to hold off on making any more changes to STRs at this point.
She agreed with the decision to require and enforce permits for STRs, but is concerned both how further changes might affect her business, and what permit enforcement will do to available STRs.
“My hope would be that they allow the affirmative obligation a year or maybe even longer to see to get a true picture of what the market looks like. Ifeverybody's registered and we can know exactly where the homes are and exactly what people are using for STRs and have really good data to make decisions, you know, further down the road,” Konkel said.
Mountain Home Montana has around 140 units in Southwest Montana, with Bozeman being its main hub. They employ seven full-time staff members and around 30 support staff who do maintenance and housekeeping, many of whom work part-time. Banning Type 2 and 3 homes would drastically change her business, she said.
“I'dprobably be looking to lay off some staff in the office and definitely staff throughout our housekeeping team. It would be a big change for us,” Konkel said.
According to a report released in a memo from the city, there are an estimated 564 active STRs in the city, 300 of which do not have permits. Once the city starts enforcing Ordinance 2131 on August 11, those 300 STRs could become unavailable, cutting the available STRs by over half.
The report also says STRs make up around 2.5% of the city’s housing stock.
The deadline to submit public comment online is Tuesday, August 8 at 12 p.m.
