BOZEMAN, Mont. - The city of Bozeman is closely observing drought conditions to get ready for a possible declared drought stage.
The Bozeman City Commission will consider declaring a stage 1 drought in Bozeman at the City Commission meeting on July 13.
There is no official drought declaration at this time.
Stage 1 drought conditions is defined as abnormally dry and calls for Bozeman community members to proactively reduce water use through voluntary water conservation efforts.
If the city commission approves a stage 1 drought residents will be asked to do their part to help conserve water.
During a stage 1 drought, the goal is to reduce total system-wide water usage by 10% and water conservation is encouraged but not mandatory.
The city of Bozeman has a four-stage drought plan that can be implemented by the city to dictate water use guidelines during a city-declared drought event.
Bozeman's water supply relies on Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek, and Lyman Spring.
The city of Bozeman said the city’s Water Conservation Division tracks local drought data including stream flow, reservoir volume, snowpack and national climate data.
According to the city of Bozeman, snowpack and streamflow are lower than usual.
The city of Bozeman said watering outdoors between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. is the most effective time to water.
Residents can also installing install high efficiency toilets, clothes washers, shower heads and faucet aerators in their homes to help conserve the city's water.
“Bozeman is a semi-arid climate and we have prepared for the possibility of a drought," Water Conservation Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said. "The most important thing for folks to remember is that their small actions can, and do, make a difference."
The Water Conservation Division asks that residents proactively take steps to conserve water. More information and tips on conservation and the latest updates on drought conditions are available on the city’s website.