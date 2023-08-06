BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman City Commission will discuss a proposed ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday regarding the future of urban camping in the city.
The new ordinance will create time, manner and place restrictions for urban campers that will help keep streets, sidewalks, paths and boulevards clear and safe without affecting people experiencing homelessness too much, according to a press release from the city.
The current ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals states that people are allowed to camp outside in cities, as long as there is not adequate space for them at homeless shelters. This ordinance would not violate that ruling, and changes when, where and how people stay in the right of way, so as not to disrupt street sweeping and plowing, said assistant city manager Kira Peters.
The ordinance allows people to stay in the public right of way for up to five days if there is no space at local homeless shelters. After five days, they must move to a differently named street.
People are also not allowed to park adjacent to or across from a residence, park, school, or daycare, or within 100 feet of a business entrance. Camping is also not allowed in bike lanes, sidewalks or restricted parking areas.
Health and Safety officers will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance’s guidelines and those in violation may be ticketed up to $100.
