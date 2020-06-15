Bozeman City Commission to extend wastewater COVID testing

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman was in the county that was hit the hardest by COVID.
City leaders are working on a dynamic partnership for water testing with Montana State University so that water testing can continue.
According to the City Commission Memorandum the sample testing methods help allow for a snapshot of the viral load in the city.
Which helps manage the public policy and dollars spent on response to the pandemic.
Chris Mehl the Mayor of Bozeman says that the commission is looking to pay for the testing through August and potentially longer as its information has been helpful in planning.
“The partnership between MSU and Bozeman to test wastewater for COVID-19 is a creative, thoughtful example of using local talent and resources to improve our lives.,” Mehl said, “This testing provides a key early indicator of the virus in our city and similar tests are now happening across the county and Montana.”
Previously researchers at Montana State University were covering the cost for testing but due to how long things have been going on researchers are requesting funding from the city.
The city will be requesting an estimated total of $41,000 from the CARES Act. so that research can continue to move forward.
The City Commission meeting is will take place Monday at 6 p.m. if you would like to take part you can join in on the zoom and call and provide feedback.
