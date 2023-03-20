Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to melt on roadways until sunset this evening. After sunset, snow will begin accumulating on roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&