BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman City Commission will review a proposed planned unit development which has drawn opposition from community members at their Tuesday night meeting.
This is not the first time the developer, Tom Murphy, has submitted plans for this piece of land that would connect to Birdie Drive and run adjacent to BoylanRoad.
Katie Dolen, resident of the Village Green Townhouses next to the proposed development, says she has two main concerns over this plan. The first is the lack of two main public access points.
The commission voted against a previously submitted plan in July 2021, primarily citing a lack of two main public access points and concerns over public health and safety. The proposal features a cul de sac instead of a through street.
The new proposal does request a relaxation from the city to include a gated emergency vehicle and pedestrian access, Dolen said. But she is still concerned about the access’s maintenance, especially plowing during the snowy season.
“If we’ve learned anything from the past few years, the flooding in Gardiner, or Red Lodge, or the Bridger fire even, it’s that we must learn from the past to inform the decisions of the community development in the future.”
Flooding is also an issue during spring months for some in her neighborhood, Dolen said. The proposed Shady Glen is up against a wetland and near the East Gallatin River, which is concerning for her.
“For almost two months the sump pumps run into the street creating a river in the street… the fact that our basements and our yards are consistently flooding gives an idea of how high the water table is in this area.”
One of the other requested relaxations is a 35-foot watercourse setback between some of the homes and that wetland, instead of the usual 50 feet, Murphy said. All the homes are also above FEMA’s 100-year floodplain and on the higher side of the East Gallatin, he added.
The proposed development would feature 16 homes, 9 of which would be affected by the watercourse setback.
As for the emergency and pedestrian access road, it would be the responsibility of the homeowner’s association to have it plowed whenever Bozeman receives snow, Murphy said.
During the property development, builders would remove a piece of old railroad on the land and replace it with more wetland plants, to help increase flow instead of water being stopped up by the railroad, he said.
Four other relaxations were requested. According to the city’s staff report, these include two of the homes to be considered low-income housing; narrowing of the street and to allow parking on only one side; allowing the emergency vehicle access to be dual access for pedestrians; the pedestrian right-of-way in the access be set back 7.5 feet instead of 10 and be paved with asphalt instead of concrete; and the sixth is to allow the railroad to be removed and fill material to be added to a portion of the wetland to increase the floodplain size.
The developers have been through around 30 plans over the last 10 years, Murphy said. This is the best plan they have come up with that fits both their needs and the city’s, he said.
Dolen said she is not against developments coming into her neighborhood. She feels planning should be careful and follow guidelines set by the city’s codes and plans, she said.
The city commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the deadline to submit public comment is Monday at noon.
