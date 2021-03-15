BOZEMAN, Mont. - Commissioner Michael Wallner sent an email to the city manager about his resignation Friday morning.
Wallner was elected in 2019 and spent over a year in office.
He was the youngest city commissioner and brought a youthful perspective to the position.
Bozeman City Mayor Cyndy Andrus said the commission role is time-consuming and that is one of the reasons Wallner had to step away from his role.
"To my understanding that he was trying to balance his work and personal life and you know the public service and it was just too much he was just unable to be able to give everything his full attention and full effort," Andrus said.
Monday afternoon the city opened applications to replace Wallner.
The city announced the commission may choose Wallner’s replacement as soon as April 6.
Although, the commission is required to fill the vacant seat by April 11.
