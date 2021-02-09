BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Community Food Co-op green roof was designed to provide long-term benefits even during cold temperatures.
In 2019 the Co-op decided to ditch the traditional shingle and metal roofing to create a green roof full of vegetation.
The rooftop is covered with sedum plants, a succulent and is environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.
Greenscape Landscaping Owner Bill Halpin said the green roof design is beneficial during this week's cold weather because the roof serves as insulation.
"Petty low maintenance you know that's the whole beauty of it too you know it just goes to bed and there is no shoveling." said Halpin.
Also, the green roof provides extra layering to protect the building from hail damages.
Currently, Co-Op does not have enough data although, the green roof has helped save money and energy over the last three years.
The green roof design is also appealing because it can last almost twice as long as a traditional roof without having to be replaced.