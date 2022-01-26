Bozeman "Coffee with a Cop" at Café M

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman Police Department is inviting community members to Café M to ask questions over a cup of coffee with their neighborhood police officers.
Officers will be at Café M on East Main Street from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday marking the police department's first coffee with a cop since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Bozeman PD Community Resource Officer Marek Ziegler said the police department looks to reopen the door between the community and law enforcement for transparency and hearing any concerns they might be missing.
The city of Bozeman has a report called "Bozeman as an Inclusive City" marking projects and goals like body cameras and trainings for city staff on diversity – all in an effort to be more inclusive.
Ziegler said "Coffee With A Cop" is one their best events allowing them to hear directly from those they serve, even if community members want to just ask about a new traffic problem or where there might need to be some extra patrols.
"That’s all good information for us and we listen to all of it and because we can’t always be everywhere all the time and I know we wish we could but this is a good opportunity to really talk about that and your concerns in your neighborhood and it’s a good opportunity to meet the officer that’s working in your beat or in your area,” Ziegler said.
Bozeman PD looks to host more "Coffee with a Cop" events each month in the spring including dates on Feb. 23 at SRO on Montana State University’s Bozeman Campus, on March 24 at the Gallatin History Museum and April 27 at City Brew on South 29th Avenue.
