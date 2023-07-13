BOZEMAN, Mont. - I-Ho Pomeroy, Bozeman City Commissioner and owner of I-Ho’s Korean Grill, has been fighting an aggressive brain cancer.
She underwent surgery to remove a glioblastoma tumor and now she is expected to be home soon, according to an email from her son-in-law.
The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical bills and other expenses. According to the page, she also wants to be able to visit Korea, her home country.
The family is asking for collective healing prayers, and they welcome well-wishes, flowers and cards at the restaurant.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus also released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding Pomeroy:
I-Ho is beloved by all who meet her. The news of her medical circumstance has been heartbreaking for many, from the Pomeroy family to the Commission, City staff, and the public. Her voice and cheerful presence at our commission meetings are truly missed.
Understandably, people have questions. We want to be clear that we place no timeline for Commissioner Pomeroy returning to Commission meetings. The Bozeman City Charter allows us to excuse absences as we continue to do the work of the Commission.
Our primary concern in this situation is for the health of Commissioner Pomeroy and to make things as easy as possible for her and her family during this time.
Commissioner Pomeroy is a rare gem. She has given so much to her community, and we hope you will join us in wishing I-Ho a full recovery.
Please keep Commissioner Pomeroy in your thoughts
