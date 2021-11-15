...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin and Jefferson Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&