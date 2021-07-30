BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman is now in the process of selling their downtown fire station to help fund the construction of the new Bozeman Public Safety Center but the concern is what may take its place.
In 2018, voters approved the sale of bonds totaling $36.9 million to help finance the design and construction of the Bozeman Public Safety Center (BPSC) on Rouse Avenue and included a promise to voters that they would sell Bozeman Fire Station #1 to help cover $2.5 million of the original costs.
Once the BPSC is completed in the spring of 2022, Bozeman Fire and the adjoining Bozeman Police Department office will move from the downtown fire station to the BPSC.
According to Bozeman Municipal Code Sec. 2.06.870, the sale of city property can happen "when the city commission, after public hearing, has determined by a two-thirds vote of all the members that any real property owned by the city is not needed for public use, or that the public interest may be furthered" by the sale.
During the public hearing, Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he sees the unused property as an opportunity for affordable housing; however, it was noted that the action item on the agenda was not about what happens after the sale of the city property and what it will be used for.
The bond itself also does not outline what the property needs to be used for when sold other than the promise of relieving taxpayers of the $2.5 million to the BPSC.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the comments on affordable housing taking place of the downtown fire station are wishful thinking, but they need to worry about fulfilling the promise of taxpayers first and foremost.
“I don’t think putting restrictions on the sale helps us with our promise to taxpayers; however, if a potential landowner or developer has some innovative ideas about how we might be able to further are objectives like affordable housing, we’d love to have that conversation because they’ll find a willing partner on the other end,” Cunningham said.
Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said the property was appraised in October 2020 for $2.83 million and the city issued a request for proposals for a real estate firm to represent the city in the sale of the property and is finalizing an agreement with the top firm.
According to the background of the memorandum, Fire Station #1 was built in the early 1960’s and the “condition, configuration and construction type” along with being “inefficient from an energy use standpoint” makes it useless for any other city uses.
More information on the Bozeman Public Safety Center can be found here.