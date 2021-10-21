BOZEMAN, Mont. – Several community organizations and nonprofits in the Gallatin Valley are getting closer toward finishing a new community development to build new facilities and expand services to people in need.
The new community development is located east of the intersection of Sacco Drive and Tschache Lane looking to answer the growing need for affordable housing, healthcare and childcare in the growing area.
Two local nonprofits in Bozeman including Community Health Partners and Family Promise of Gallatin Valley will have their own facilities within the new community of affordable housing.
The housing development is part of a bigger collaboration by the Human Resource Development Council and GMD Development built by Rotherham Construction and designed by Intrinsik Architecture.
More than 230 affordable homes consisting of 136 flats and townhomes and 96 senior living spaces will go up along with a new medical clinic and space to expand services to vulnerable families in the community.
The new Community Health Partners medical clinic will include 10 exam rooms, eight dentist operating rooms, a designated behavioral health wing and a retail pharmacy.
Family Promise’s Early Childhood Learning Center will have space for close to 100 children from infants to kindergartners.
Family Promise said their demand for services has more than doubled over the last three years and have made efforts to double their current emergency shelter capacities.
Community Health Partners has seen similar growth and now serves nearly 12,000 patients during 41,000 visits annually.
Neither group said they could keep growing because of high land and construction costs to replace their current undersized facilities so they have fundraised and collaborated on this joint project.
Both organizations have launched fundraising efforts to fully pay for their individual buildings.
Community Health Partners said they have reached their capital fundraising goal but are always fundraising as a nonprofit while Family Promise of Gallatin Valley still needs to raise $800,000 of their $6 million goal.
The new community development looks to be open starting January 2022.
More information on Community Health Partners can be found here.
More information on Family Promise of Gallatin Valley can be found here.