BOZEMAN, Mont. - The first ever Bozeman CommUNITY Fair will take place Saturday August 27, from 11AM to 3PM on the lawn at the Emerson Center.
There will be over 70 booths to showcase and support the vast array of non-profits, minority-owned businesses, and Bozeman-based organizations. The goal is for community members to meet these organizations and learn how to better support them.
This event is being put on by XY Planning Network, whose Chief People Officer Ryan Watin said this event is about inclusion. They want to help the local entrepreneurs as well as minority, female, veteran owned business and all the non-profits. XY's IDEA committee, which stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Allyship, created this event from the simple idea of a community cookout to what it has become.
"There's so many things happening in Bozeman all the time, and a lot of it we just don't know about. So how can we connect the dots, how can we get people working together is what we were trying to do," Said Watin.
It won't be just strictly business, there will also be dance troupes, circus performers, musicians and more. Local food and drink options will also be available. This event is free and everyone is welcome to come.
Watin said he was a little nervous planning the event because it is the first year of what they hope to be a yearly event, but now that everything has come together it has turned to excitement. Local businesses and non-profits mean so much to Bozeman and Montana as a whole, and they deserve the community's support for all the good they do in the area.
XY Planning Network is a national company that is based out of Bozeman and they help financial advisors and empower young entrepreneurs who might not normally have access to advice and planning that the rich have access to.
