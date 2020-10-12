Bozeman community helps out Family Promise’s diaper closet shortage

BOZEMAN- Family Promise of Gallatin Valley asked for the community's help in refilling their diaper closet and after 24 hours they were flooded with donations to help the children in their emergency shelter program.
According to Family Promise Executive Director Christel Chvilicek they are currently serving more children in their shelter program than ever before.
With fourteen children and nine adults in their two shelter locations they quickly ran out of diapers as the numbers for their shelter program have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday Oct. 6, 2020, Family Promise asked the community to help fill their diaper closet with 30 boxes of diapers.
In less than 24 hours, they received 24 boxes of diapers and said that more were on their way.
“It’s just like crazy it was awesome just each individual would come and it was just no big deal they’d just drop off a box of diapers but it just makes such a big difference especially from just being from Wednesday to Friday and we have all these diapers and they’re still coming,” Kylie Kaufman, the program support specialist said.
Family Promise currently has an urgent need for cleaning supplies and gift cards for gas.
The nonprofit’s entire wish list of in-kind donations can be found here.
More information on Family Promise of Gallatin Valley can be found here.