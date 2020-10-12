Bozeman community helps out Family Promise’s diaper closet shortage

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND PROPERTY AS WELL AS BLOW AROUND LOOSE OR UNSECURED OBJECTS. STRONG CROSS-WINDS COULD MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE TOWING TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONGEST WINDS WILL OCCUR LATE THIS MORNING. WINDS DECREASE THIS EVENING BUT REMAIN BREEZY TO WINDY THROUGH TUESDAY. ANOTHER PERIOD OF STRONG AND POTENTIALLY DAMAGING WIND IS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY AS ANOTHER FAST MOVING WEATHER DISTURBANCE CROSSES THE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&