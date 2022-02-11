Bozeman community spirit raiser "Spread the Love" campaign

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The HRDC and Thrive continue their annual community spirit raiser aiming to brighten someone’s day and raise money to support organizations that connect people in the community with needed resources.
The HRDC and Thrive partnered with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties Erin Goff for the 2nd annual event which saw over 500 heart signs put up across the Gallatin Valley last year and raising over $5,000.
All signs are "Pay What You Can" with a suggested donation price of $10.
You can put them in the yards of friends as a surprise or place one in the yard of a neighbor you don’t know well as a gesture of kindness.
Included with the sign is a door hanger that you can personalize to recognize the recipient.
It’s a sweet, simple and safe way to brighten someone’s day and all proceeds benefit HRDC and Thrive, as well as organizations that connect people in our community with needed resources and support.
A pop up stand will be at WildCrumb Bakery on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 12 and 13) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can find more information on how to get your sign here.
