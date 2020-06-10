Bozeman Commuter Projects urges people to get active

BOZEMAN- This year the Bozeman Commuter Challenge has taken a different approach.
Normally a month-long, competition pits organizations between each other and surrounding areas to replace drive-alone trips to and from work by biking, walking, riding the bus, and, carpooling.
This year’s challenge is called “Get Up & Get Out” that encourages trips to and from work and for errands by logging people’s walking, biking, rolling, or running exercise.
New this year is also an individual challenge in addition to the team’s challenge.
