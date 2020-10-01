BOZEMAN, Mont. - West Paw specializes in making dog toys but recently joined a national nonpartisan movement of over 800 businesses to provide employees with paid time off to get out and vote.
Chief Executive Officer Spencer Williams said he realizes that low voter turnout is a significant issue in the United States today.
“Businesses can be such a force for positive change and I think as a business owner we really look for ways that we can help our employees be more engaged in civil service,” Williams said. “That might be their voting, it might be volunteering in the community and it’s a great opportunity to be able to share some paid time off for people to research the candidates and the issues and also have some paid time off to vote.”
As part of Time to Vote, West Paw will give employees paid time off as a way to take the burden off the worker having to decide between getting a paycheck and performing their civil duty.
“What we’re doing is creating a couple different chunks of paid time off that are specifically for people to get out and research candidates, research the issues and then another block of time that they get paid for actually voting on voting day so that helps people just know that they don’t have to choose between a paycheck and their opportunity to vote,” Williams said.
Leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, West Paw will be providing the time and tools for their employees to exercise their right to vote.
The tools include confirming voting status, how to register, if needed, how to access early voting and vote-by-mail options and accessing education on candidates and issues.
Employees will receive up to two hours of additional paid time off to help them prepare to vote and will receive additional hours of paid time off to cast their votes, either by completing a mail-in ballot or voting in person at polling locations.
West Paw said they will be sharing this initiative to outside companies in hopes of increasing involvement.
