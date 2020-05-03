BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Gallatin County couple gave away tens of thousands of pounds of food over the weekend after seeing a need in the community and among their farming friends.
50,000 pounds of potatoes, 10,000 pounds of ground beef, and 10,000 pounds of canned goods were all free for those needing them.
Over the past two days, Troy and Lorena Dorrell have been at the Gallatin Valley Mall handing the food out with a team of volunteers. Local church members also offered prayer to anyone who wanted it.
All of the potatoes were donated by local farmers, who lost contracts that would have turned the vegetables into french fries and tater tots. There’s been less of a demand for the product since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Other organizations teamed up with the Dorrells to purchase the rest of the food. The couple says they believe that they gave away food to around 4,000 people over the weekend.
Anything left over from the giveaway will be donated to local food banks.