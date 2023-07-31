BOZEMAN, Mont. - One local girl has started her own Bozeman chapter of an international organization that supports girls growing up with scoliosis – Curvy Girls.
11-year-old Layla Weiss said she was the only girl she knew who had scoliosis when she was diagnosed at age 7. Living with scoliosis can be difficult and sometimes nerve-racking, she said. Her classmates even made fun of her for having to wear a back brace.
“I just was stunned because it's normal to be wearing a brace. It's not like everyone would be the same. You're all different,” she said.
Now she has a group with two other girls her age, Katie and Maija. They can share their experiences, talk about fears, share what they are working on in physical therapy and basically be there to support each other.
Layla and Maija just returned from the biennial Curvy Girls international convention in New York. This is an opportunity to meet other girls with scoliosis and make connections, learn about the disease and about new science surrounding it.
“We kind of went on the dance floor and kind of did workshops to know more about scoliosis and what it's like to have it and what we should do for our members... like support them and tell them that it's okay to wear a brace and that it's not bad to have scoliosis,” Layla said.
Now the group is fundraising for their next convention in summer 2025.
Currently, there are 88 groups across 35 U.S. states and 18 countries.
According to the Scoliosis Reduction Center, the disease is more often found in girls and is more likely to progress in girls.
Dr. Faith Ford, a scoliosis physical therapist, works with all three girls in the Bozeman Curvy Girls chapter.
She said now that the girls have their group, they are more accepting of their scoliosis, more comfortable with wearing their braces and more enthusiastic about doing their exercises.
Scoliosis is underdiagnosed and in Montana, there is a shortage of physical therapists who specialize in the matter, said Dr. Ford. There are only two in the state, both based in Bozeman, including Dr. Ford.
“If we can get them when their curves are mild and have them start physical therapy, scoliosis physical therapy. And if they do hit that bracing range, start bracing, having, you know, frequent follow ups with their scoliosis physical therapist and their primary care, we can manage their curves so much better,” she said.
Scoliosis is often not checked in annual checkups or sports physicals and is more likely to happen after age ten when management should have started a lot earlier, she said.
Early detection and prevention not only make management easier but can prevent the need for surgery later down the road, which can be scary and expensive.
To learn more about the Bozeman chapter of Curvy Girls, you can head to the Curvy Girls website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.