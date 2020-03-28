Bozeman distillery converts operation from making alcohol to making hand sanitizer

BOZEMAN-Even though times are difficult members of our community are stepping up in droves to take care of each other.
Wildrye Distilling in Bozeman converted its entire operation from making alcohol to making hand sanitizer.
When everything originally started, employees were sent home and the future was uncertain, but right now everyone is back at work and they’re doing it for the community.
“We realized on Sunday we had an opportunity to make some hand sanitizer,” Ben Ganser a Partner at Wildrye Distilling said.
What started as just a few gallons has now turned into mass production.
“Within one week will be producing 500 gallons a day,” Ganser said.
Each day there ramping up production, they started with 5 gallons, and the next day the Gallatin County Emergency Task Force ordered 500 two-ounce bottles.
Right now they’re serving first responders in Gallatin County, police, the fire department, and ambulance drivers, along with orders for the post office.
“I feel like this is a war,” Ganser said, “I get a little emotional about it because we’re fighting back...It’s all hands on deck right now.”
Ganser says he and his employees are honored to be doing this work not only for the people of Bozeman the people of Montana.
The work the distillery is doing is supporting infrastructure that is still employed.
With the way things are progressing he foresees hand sanitizer being shipped across the state, they already are distributing to essential industries in Butte.
“We’re not making any money on this,” Ganser said, “we're in the fight.”
Ganser added that local businesses from across the area are donating plastic bottles, materials, and warehouse space for them to continue to make more hand sanitizer.
If you would like to get your hands on some hand sanitizer you can pick it up Wildrye Distilling in the cannery district.
This story will air later this week on Wake Up Montana