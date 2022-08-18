Bozeman distilling company giving away free beer if you stop by for an interview

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory for Candice Ritzie, a 45 year old black female, 6 feet, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Candice sometimes wears glasses. Candice has schizophrenia and another depressive disorder. She is currently without her medication. There is concern for her safety and welfare. If you have any information concerning Candice Ritzie, please call the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or 9 1 1.