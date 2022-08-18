Bozeman distilling company giving away free beer if you stop by for an interview

BOZEMAN, MT- The unemployment rates sits at a record low in Montana, the last filing showed the unemployment rate sat at 2.6% which is below the national average.
With that said, many employers across the state still have a significant number of open positions.
Wages across the Gallatin Valley continue to become more and more competitive, The Gallatin Valley Mall has an opening at $15 an hour for a security job, McDonald’s on main is offering $16 an hour.
We’re starting to see companies become more and more competitive not only in wages but in ways they attract you to stop by for the interview.
One company in Bozeman is getting creative in the hiring and interview process, its Cardinal Distributing.
They posted overnight on Facebook they have employment opportunities and it like you to stop by.
Not super out of the norm right? Here’s where it gets fun, if you stop by they will buy you a beer.
According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industries there are roughly 1500 unemployed people in Gallatin County – putting the county at an unemployment rate of 2%.
Friday the 19th, from 6-7 p.m. you can stop by the Korner Klub’s patio bar, draft beer vouchers will be passed out on the patio and will only be valid in the Korner Klub’s patio bar.
