THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. Kiarra Ellis, a 12 year old black female, has gone missing. Kiarra was last seen leaving a residence on foot around 8:30 PM this evening in Missoula, wearing tight black jeans, blue & white shoes, blue hoodie with hot pink sleeves and a butterfly design. Kiarra is 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds with brown eyes. Her hair is blue in the front and black in the back. There is no known direction of travel for Kiarra. She may be in the company of another juvenile. Kiarra is not dressed for the bitter cold weather and there is concern for her welfare. If you have any information, please contact Missoula PD at 406-552-6300 or dial 9 1 1.