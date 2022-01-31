BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana native Dr. Jon Wilhelm is currently in Beijing, China to help this year's Winter Olympic athletes.
Dr. Wilhelm has been a certified sports chiropractor for the past 10 years and during that time he has worked with Team USA in track and field, gymnastics, bobsled, and skeleton teams.
Last year, Dr. Wilhelm was selected as an Olympic medical alternate for team USA and spent the majority of December in Europe with USA's bobsled and skeleton team during their world tour.
Although, in December, Dr. Wilhelm was asked to join Great Britain's Winter Olympic team as their only chiropractic doctor.
Dr. Wilhelm said although he is not wearing his country's flag, he is honored to be a part of the winter Olympics and help athletes achieve their goals.
"At the end of the day just like the athletes to be a medical provider helping them is a really special thing and I have the flag of Great Britain behind me and on my shoulder for these Olympics but in my heart, I am true for the USA and I am a proud native Montanan," Dr. Wilhelm said.
Dr. Wilhelm is primarily working with Great Britain's bobsled and skeleton team at the Winter Olympics but said he will also work with some Australian athletes.
The Olympic Winter Games officially start this Friday.
