Bozeman dog toy company West Paw expanding amid COVID-19

BOZEMAN- West Paw a business based in Bozeman is expanding amid all the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bozeman dog toy factory not only is expanding into more stores across the country but looking to hire more employees right here in Bozeman.
“We started in 1996 we started over in Livingston with just a few employees and we have consistently grown over many years,” Spencer Williams the Founder of West Paw said.
The small operation now has grown into a factory of 150 people.
“We’ve just been consistently growing every year,” Williams said.
So when the coronavirus hit West Paw pivoted its operation form making dog toys and leashes to making masks and PPE.
But with states reopening and orders coming in again the opportunity presented itself to be on the shelves at Petco.
West Paw had been communicating with the company and considers this opportunity a win for the Bozeman based company.
“We love the fact that people from around the United States can buy our product,” Williams said, “and it comes right here in Bozeman- it gives us a real sense of satisfaction and pride in what we do.”
Williams says he’s proud of his 24-year-old journey and the company he's been able to create right here in Bozeman.
But nothing gives them more joy than walking down Main Street and seeing a member of the community using his product.
“The coolest thing we often see is a dog playing fetch and flying through the air for one of our desks and that just makes you feel so good,” Williams said.
Right now, they’re looking for about five new employees in the Bozeman area- if you’re looking for a job you can follow this link.