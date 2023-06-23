BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Real Estate Group hosted the second annual Duckie Race Thursday evening at Kirk Park as a fundraiser for Warriors and Quiet Waters.
Starting at 6 p.m., five heats of 200 rubber duckies each raced down the canal at the park. The top five winners from each race were selected for a final heat.
Each duck had a corresponding raffle ticket, and the final three finishers each received prizes.
The money raised from raffle ticket sales and local sponsors is going to Warriors and Quiet Waters, a Bozeman nonprofit that helps post 9/11 veterans return to civilian life by finding peace, purpose and starting the next chapters of their lives. Around 1,000 ducks were sold for the race in total at $5 each
“It is an incredible program that gets these folks out on the water fishing in the in the beauty of Montana and help some find a little bit of peace and get some engaged in an activity that they may not otherwise explore and, and hopefully get some a little bit of healing in the beauty of our incredible state here,” Hurlburt said.
Liz Schull, annual fund manager for WAQW, said their base program is a fly-fishing trip. They also do other outdoor recreation like backpacking and archery hunts, based out of their Southwest Montana ranch.
The Duckie Race served as a great family-friendly event. Small children were excited, running up and down the canal, splashing and helping race organizers collect ducks at the end.
The prizes for the top three finishers were packages. First place won the Montana Adventure package, which includes a stay at Huntley Lodge in Big Sky. Second place won the Health and Wellness package, which includes passes to Bozeman Hot Springs and sessions at Bozeman Power Yoga. Third place won the Montana Staycation package, which includes a glamping trip at Bodhi Farms.
Gibson Guitar donated an acoustic guitar to raffle off, as well. Jana Peterson, who brought her children and bought each of them a duckie, won the guitar.
“Oh, it’s pretty incredible, I had no idea with the ratio of people who are here, I just came out to have a fun time,” she said. “Gratitude for the people who put this on, the duckie race was an incredible, fun family event and I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”
Peterson said when she first bought the ducks, she did not know what the money was going toward, she was just doing a fun activity with her kids. She said she was happy to support WAQW when she found out how they help our veterans.
