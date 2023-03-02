BOZEMAN, Mont. - As spring draws closer, so does motorized scooter season in Bozeman. The scooters have become a problem in the downtown area and the city is planning to take action.
Nick Ross, transportation and engineering director, said during scooter season, which runs from around April to October, users have been parking improperly. This causes accessibility issues and nuisances for others downtown.
Accessibility is the biggest concern for the city. Scooter riders who leave scooters at curb ramps and parts of sidewalks end up blocking ADA accessibility for others, Ross said.
Other riders have been leaving scooters in yards and driveways of downtown homes, creating a nuisance for residents, he said.
Currently, the city has a consultant working to determine the best measures to bring a stop to these issues, Ross said.
“Some of the strategies we’re investigating right now sort of focus on um, behavioral modifications, so making the users of our scooters are responsible and accountable for their use both in operations on our streets and where they end up getting parked,” he said.
The consultant is expected to make recommendations for scooter ordinance changes by the end of the month. Then those recommendations will be brought to the Transportation Advisory Board, then the city commission for final approval, Ross said.
Diversity of transportation is very important to the city, from walking, driving, scootering or taking the bus. The scooters, operated by Bird Scooter, had over 10,000 unique riders last year and over 100,000 miles were ridden, total.
Nonstop Local will keep following this story to keep you updated on changes to scooter regulations.
