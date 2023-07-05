BOZEMAN, Mont. - In an ongoing trend worsened by the pandemic is continuing in Bozeman: the school bus driver shortage.
If you have driven by Bozeman High School in recent days, you may have noticed the bus parked out front advertising open driver positions.
The Bozeman School District partners with First Student, a nationwide bus company, to drive the routes for students.
TeraJo Meyer, Bozeman’s location manager, said as of right now, they are down about five or six drivers.
In the past when Bozeman haddriver shortages, they were able to bring in First Student drivers from other cities like Helena, but some coming from as far as Seattle.
The problem is, they are needed indefinitely, so they basically have to stay until the position is filled with a local.
Meyer said a big reason people do not apply to drive buses is because they are intimidated by the prospect of maneuvering such a big vehicle with students aboard. But First Student is a certified trainer and test administrator for bus driving.
Drivers do classroom training and skillsets with cones before they are ever put in traffic.
"Knowing that usually helps some people and eases their mind a little bit, knowing that they're going to be able to learn how it maneuvers in a controlled environment before being tossed out in the road,” Meyer said.
A commercial driver’s license is required for driving school buses, and First Student is a certified CDL trainer and test administrator.
As of right now, the school district has 43 bus routes, 38 of which are filled.
The day works as a split shift, where drivers come in between 6-7 a.m. and takestudents to school. The afternoon route starts around 2:45 or 3 p.m. when they take students back home. Even if they only work an hour and a half, drivers are guaranteed at least two hours of pay, at $27 per hour.
First Student also partners with other groups, like Girl Scouts, and they work other events like weddings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.