Bozeman family creates ‘Swaggy Signs’ for special reasons

BOZEMAN, Mont. – If you live in the Gallatin Valley, you might have noticed some fun and unique yard signs popping up across the area.

The Clark family, with two high school students and one middle school student in the Bozeman School District, were looking to bring some joy to the community with some fun signs.

Kristin Clark, the mother of the three kids, said the original idea was to teach all of her kids some important life lessons, especially her middle son Jack who has down syndrome.

“My big picture for him always has been to be as independent as possible and so until he’s able to get into you know more of a job-skill program I can help facilitate that you know, and this is one of the ways we can do that,” Kristin Clark said.

The first couple of signs honored healthcare workers, teachers, anyone going through a hard time and now a class of seniors graduating who had one of their hardest years of school yet.

If you know a graduate or someone who needs a custom sign, you can find more information on Swaggy Sign Shop here.