BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's a story guaranteed to melt your heart, all starting when a Bozeman family’s treasured dog suffered a sudden stroke. What came after, though, has captured hearts around the nation.
"He was athletic, he was energetic, he was kind of goofy at times," says Joe Flynn, a Bozeman resident and the owner of black lab Bubba.
"He would always nudge you to kind of nudge your arm so your arm would be over him to pet him," recalls his now-grown daughter, Shawn Vicklund.
Bubba, a black lab and a full-fledged member of the Flynn family, was just five-years-old when the nightmare struck.
"In a moment, things changed," Joe remembers. "Playing fetch, and as the ball went across the lawn, Bubba collapsed. I've never seen or heard anything you know like that before. Like, what just happened here?"
Joe rushed his beloved dog to the vet. Days later, the family learned that Bubba had suffered from a canine fibrocartilaginous embolism, or canine FCE. Only a few years old, and Bubba couldn't even move his ears or tail, much less walk or play. The odds of recovery were devastating: zero percent, one percent at best.
Joe, though, had to keep going for Bubba's sake, saying he had to give recovery for the beloved pet a shot as long the pup didn't experience too much pain in his journey back to health.
Even with Bubba living at the vet and a full schedule for the entire family (including Joe's parents' failing health, Shawn's upcoming wedding, and a son deployed overseas), they didn't lose faith. Slowly, Bubba regained control of his limbs. The first thing he moved was his tail, something he only did one day after seeing Joe walk in for his daily visit.
The vets got so attached to the goofy black lab that they made a special walker out of PVC pipes and masking tape to get Bubba on his feet again.
Throughout the whole experience, Bubba never losing his personality or motivation for the good stuff in life.
One of Shawn and Joe's favorite memories of Bubba's recovery came during a time when vets still didn't believe Bubba was able to do much more than wag his tail.
"They had had pizza that night, so they had put the pizza boxes on the floor, across the floor," Shawn explains. The vets came back in, only to find that "Bubba had crawled, kinda commando-crawled, kinda drug himself across the floor. And they said - 'Shawn, Joe, we came in the break room and Bubba's tearing the pizza box,'" she recalls, laughing. "And that's - I mean, that was just him. Like, we didn't think he could walk! So that- that actually is a great thing."
Three months after it all started, this pup - once the runt of his litter - had done the impossible: he was back to normal.
Shawn encouraged Joe to write a book about the experience. He felt barking mad when he first sat down to tell the story. Draft after draft, Joe just couldn't tell the story the way he wanted to. So, on his fourth time writing it, the father-of-two decided to take a different approach: writing from Bubba's perspective.
The opening line of the book reads: "My name is Bubba. I am a black Labrador retriever with a very special story to tell."
"The Miracle of Bubba: An Inspirational Dog Story" hit shelves in 2018. Since then, Shawn and Joe have gotten invites from around the country to share the story. They even captured the eye of someone in the national spotlight, with Fox News host Dana Perino sharing the family's story on-air after a chance encounter with Shawn at a Starbucks in Bozeman last summer.
The book has shot to the top of Amazon's most-popular lists, landing it next to much more well-known and better-funded authors, like MeatEater founder and fellow Bozeman resident Steven Rinella. All of this happening because of a heartwarming story of a family dog's recovery.
"If you told me, that dog's gonna get up again, he's gonna hunt, he's gonna run in the field again," Joe says, "I wouldn't have believed that at the time at all."
The same goes for Shawn's experience: "I mean, if you would have told me this is where you'd be, this is what you'll be doing, I wouldn't have believed you."
Luckily, this is a story of belief, and It's a "tail" you have to see to believe. Bubba ended up living a full 13 years of life with his loving family. And now, his story will live on forever.
If you're interested in hearing about Bubba's amazing journey, you can purchase "The Miracle of Bubba" at Barnes and Noble or on Amazon.