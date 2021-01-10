BOZEMAN - Ephie and Celia Risho published their first novel "Phoenix Rising" this summer.
In the third grade, Celia was asked to write and a short story for a school project, but Celia realized she was interested in creating something bigger and more magical.
Ephie said he has always had a passion for writing and Celia enjoyed reading fantasy novels.
After brainstorming new ideas, Ephie helped transform Celia’s epic adventure story and ideas into "Phoenix Rising"
Ephie Risho, "Phoenix Rising" author said, "Phoenix rising is the first book in a saga of stories where we have got these young adventures who as they are growing up they are also worrying about themselves and they are growing to be hero’s and taking on far more than they could have imagined."
The book has already sold more than 500 copies and is a success both locally and worldwide.
“A lot of people kept coming up to me and saying hey I heard about your book that’s so cool like where can I buy it and stuff and it made me feel really happy that everyone was just getting to know about what I have been working on for a long time with my dad," Celia Risho said.
The duo plans on writing a total of five books in their series.
Ephie said they have been drafting book two and it should be published this spring.
"Phoenix Rising" is currently sold at Isle of Books in Bozeman and Butte. One can also purchase the novel online.