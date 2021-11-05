Bozeman film production owner preaches safety in new Montana shows

BOZEMAN, Mont. – More and more low budget film productions continue to use Montana as their backdrop, but a local director wants to make sure corners aren’t cut when it comes to safety on the movie set.
Filmlites Montana Owner J.P. Gabriel recalled working on the set of “The Old Way” in Paradise Valley with actor Nicholas Cage and first-time armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
Gutierrez-Reed would go on to work with actor Alec Baldwin who discharged a “prop firearm” on the movie set “Rust” south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing the director of photography for the film he was working on and wounding its director, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
“I didn’t ever feel like we we’re really unsafe, but what I was seeing in the show was that we we’re lacking consistent protocols with the firearms,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel said gun safety like announcing weapons on set, checking them for live rounds, or giving warning on gun powder shots for ear protection were not always followed and it’s not too far of a stretch to wonder if the same situation could have happened in Montana.
This year, the cap placed on tax credits offered to film productions in Montana was increased to $12 million, which won’t draw ‘Marvel sized movies’ according to Gabriel to Montana, but instead many low budget productions.
“What happens in the small budget movies are corners are cut and sometimes that happens in safety and I’m not just talking gun safety,” Gabriel said. “The issues you have with smaller films is that they have a limited budget, a lot of times a lot of the budget goes to one famous actor… so that they can get a popular viewing.”
One of the big benefits according to Gabriel is how low budget productions will usually look to hire local workers, local production companies and look to cast and showcase people in the local areas they are shooting in.
“Still one of our biggest challenges is finding film workers in Montana, it’s very scarce, and right now, just like everyone else, I’m looking for workers all the time, but I will say the communities closest to productions really do benefit,” Gabriel said.
You can find more information about Filmlites Montana here and Gabriel said he is more than happy to receive calls from eager workers for grips and electricians.