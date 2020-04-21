Bozeman Film Society holding Virtual Cinema

BOZEMAN- Get out the popcorn! The Bozeman Film Society is hosting vertical screenings.
Virtual Cinema screenings allow them to keep programming films and stay connected to you at home.
Even though the doors are closed new releases are still coming out that they want to share with the public and community.
Every new release will offer you a chance to watch from the distributor’s websites and streaming services.
Once you click “Buy Ticket” you’ll be taken to their websites to purchase and watch the film.
A portion of your ticket will help support the BFS and independent filmmakers.
You can follow this link to watch films.