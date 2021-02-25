Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the valleys, 3 to 6 inches on mountain passes, and 6 to 9 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&