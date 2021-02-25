BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman filmmaker moved from Nigeria to follow his dreams and tell a story others could benefit from.
Nnami Kanaga produces his first film “The Hail Mary” which is led by an all-black cast in Montana.
Kanaga said he struggled to find cast members and he connected with actors and actresses from across the state through social media.
“The Hail Mary” was inspired by Kanga's personal life and the relation he had with his father who he lost a couple of years ago.
Kanaga said, "The film is about a war veteran that moves to Montana to try to repair his relationship with his father."
It took about three years to complete the film and Kanga used his story as inspiration.
"The goal is for people to see the film and start to think about this stereotype on how it has affected the black community. You know how it has affected how people perceive black men and black boys and also by extension racial justice and around racial issues in America," Kanaga said.
The film virtually premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, through 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
RSVP for the online screening through this link.