Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Southwest Montana and portions of central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, with a widespread half inch to one inch expected to fall mainly this afternoon into this evening. Embedded thunderstorms could also cause localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. With runoff down steep terrain, along with somewhat saturated soils, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding and debris flow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&