BOZEMAN, Mont. - The second day of live fire training for nine Bozeman Fire Academy recruits wrapped up on Wednesday, signaling the end of their ten weeks of intensive training and education.
This is the training where the recruits get to put all their knowledge and skills they have developed to the test and fight real, simulated structure fires at the Central Valley Fire Training Facility.
They spent Tuesday and Wednesday running through what are called live fire evolutions, said Bozeman Fire Training Officer Troy Brown. The recruits cycle through different positions while fighting the fires.
They practice everything from arriving at the fire, getting set up, pushing through the interior of the structure and using their hoses to put out fires. They had to set up ladders, move hoses, do search and rescue, use their safety and survival skills, everything they need to fight fires safely and efficiently, Brown said.
“This is the big hurrah. The live fire is definitely the coolest thing we get to do during academy. And we spent the last ten weeks training for it. So, here's an opportunity for them to come perform and show what they've learned and what we've been doing out here for the last ten weeks,” he said.
On Tuesday, the recruits started from the outside of the structure made of Conex boxes and worked their way in, putting out the burning materials inside. Wednesday, they simulated basement fires, where they start on top of the structure and work their way down.
Brown said not only are the skills they have developed key to working efficiently, but so are the relationships the team has built over the last ten weeks.
“Man, you really got to rely on each other. We're such a team game and it’s such a dynamic in this career. So, with three agencies coming together and putting this on, is fantastic. The relationships and things that we're establishing here is - it's great to be a part of. So, this has been it's been a really good thing for the Valley,” Brown said.
The Fire Academy is made up of recruits from three departments: Bozeman Fire, Big Sky Fire and Central Valley Fire.
This was the final part of the academy for the nine recruits. A graduation ceremony will be held for them at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Central Valley Fire District to celebrate their accomplishments.
Now the next part of their careers comes, when the recruits start working regular shifts in their probationary years with their respective departments.
