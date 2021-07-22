BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman fire chief ordered an emergency burning ban in Bozeman city limits beginning July 21.
According to a release from the City of Bozeman, the order goes in line with the countywide burn ban ordered by Gallatin County Commission earlier this week.
The following is not allowed under the order:
- All open burning
- Recreational fires
- Outdoor fire pits
- Charcoal grills
The City of Bozeman reminds the public all fireworks are not allowed within city limits unless during the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays at certain times and dates.
“We are experiencing extremely dry and fire prone conditions in our entire community. Be vigilant and exercise personal responsibility,” Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said in the release. “Consider your choices and the impacts they may have even with your day-to-day activities. Things like driving, smoking, or towing anything that may cause a spark are simple things that could have grave impacts if poor choices are made.”