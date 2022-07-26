BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Fire Department is getting ready to move to the new Public Safety Center and many of their keepsakes are getting packed up with them.
The Bozeman Fire Station downtown off of N Rouse Ave has been home to dozens of firefighters for over 60 years but as the Bozeman community continues to grow the fire station needed to expand as well.
As the fire department preps for their big move to the new center, many traditions inside the station such as their 24-year-old coffee table will move down the road with them.
Bozeman Fire Department Battalion Chief, Graver Johnson said, "When you get hired here you sign the table, and then when you retire you also sign it. There are lots of signatures and we first got it in 1998... hopefully, it stays around for a long time."
The table is not the only staple item from the fire department that is going to be relocated.
Bozeman Fire was one of the select few stations that still has a Silsby Steamer fire engine on display.
"It was the first fire engine that Bozeman Fire Department purchased. The Bozeman Fire Department was founded in 1884 and the Silsby Steamer came on the railroad tracks in 1889."
Chief Johnson said the Silsby Steamer was a major front-line engine for the department for a long time.
Many other historic pieces will be on display at the new center as well as their traditional fire pole.
The new Public Safety Center is set to open by the end of August and the fire department said many of their traditions will continue and new ones will begin at their new home.
More information about the Bozeman Public Safety Center can be found here.
