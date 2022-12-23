Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&