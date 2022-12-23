BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave.
According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in the area.
Anyone traveling is reminded to slow down and move over one lane as they are able where first responders are on scene, per state law.
