BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire is warning drivers of icy roads as they responded to multiple incidents Thursday morning.
Bozeman Fire Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded on I-90 near 19th for a single-vehicle rollover with reported entrapment according to Bozeman Fire. Occupants of the vehicle are reported to be safe.
Engine 2 and Bozeman medic 3 also responded to a second accident as well. The location was not specified.
Another rollover was reported shortly later west of the I-90 interchange, affecting westbound travel.
A crew of off-duty firefighters was requested to help staff reserve apparatus as well.
Reports are being made of ice on the interstate, and people are being asked to slow down.
"With southwest Montana experiencing one of the first snowstorms of the season, road conditions have quickly deteriorated and our deputies are responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs all across Gallatin County," the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wrote. "PLEASE drive with extreme caution today! Make sure to slow down and give yourself some extra time to get where you are going. And, importantly, drive extra carefully if you come across a crash."