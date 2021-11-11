BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire is warning drivers of icy roads as they respond to two incidents this morning.
Bozeman Fire Engine 1 and Battalion 1 are responding on I-90 near 19th for a single-vehicle rollover with reported entrapment according to Bozeman Fire. Occupants of the vehicle are reported to be safe.
Engine 2 and Bozeman medic 3 are reported to be responding to a second accident as well. The location was not specified.
At this time a crew of off-duty firefighters has been requested to help staff reserve apparatus as well.
Reports are being made of ice on the interstate, and people are being asked to slow down.