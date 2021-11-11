Statewide Traffic Alerts for Labor Day travel

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire is warning drivers of icy roads as they respond to two incidents this morning.

Bozeman Fire Engine 1 and Battalion 1 are responding on I-90 near 19th for a single-vehicle rollover with reported entrapment according to Bozeman Fire. Occupants of the vehicle are reported to be safe.

Engine 2 and Bozeman medic 3 are reported to be responding to a second accident as well. The location was not specified.

At this time a crew of off-duty firefighters has been requested to help staff reserve apparatus as well.

Reports are being made of ice on the interstate, and people are being asked to slow down.

Tags

News For You