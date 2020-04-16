Bozeman Fire responds to early-morning rollover

BOZEMAN- With snow and ice of roadway Bozeman Fire responded to an early rollover.
Bozeman Fire Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to I-90 Eastbound for a reported rollover car accident this information courtesy a Facebook post from the department.
This rollover is between 7th and East Main exits, the department is asking that if you see crews working to go slow and move over as able in the area.
Overnight several inches of snow did fall, you are asked to take that into account as you hit the roadways this morning.
When more information is available we will bring it to you online and on Wake Up Montana.