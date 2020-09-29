BOZEMAN, Mont. - A lot of calls, not a lot of space. That's the situation the Bozeman Fire Department is finding itself in as firefighters wait for the new Bozeman Public Safety Center to be built.
The department got a record number of emergency calls last year, with nearly 4,896 calls over the course of 2019. But even as they're needed more often, firefighters don't always have the room or resources they need.
The Bozeman Fire Department probably needed to move out of their current 55 year old Station 1 building about 10 years ago, according to some of the people who work in it.
Bozeman's growth means a growing number of emergencies for first responders. In 2019, they had an average of 13.5 calls a day between the department's three stations, the majority of which were EMS-related.
They're keeping up, but firefighters are finding themselves working around old, cramped and unreliable buildings.
They'll need to do that for the next year and a half as they wait for the Bozeman Public Safety Center to be constructed. The state of Bozeman's fire stations was a big point in the public campaign to get the votes for a safety center in their final, successful push for the project.
In the meantime, as Bozeman Fire Captain Josh Waldo explains: "We adapt."
"We've got some stuff that's parked outside, which is not the best idea for emergency equipment to be outside, particularly in the winter," Waldo explains. "We're utilizing storage units to put some of our lower use equipment in there, we have to go get it if we need it."
The fire department keeps all of their primary equipment in the fire station, so they're still ready for emergencies.
Until the new facility opens in spring 2022, Waldo says he and his team will be driving by the site of the future Public Safety Center and dreaming of the day when they'll be in there - with all the room they need.