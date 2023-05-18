BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firefighters do many important things for people and animals, and recently, firefighters in Bozeman rescued a flock of ducklings in need.

Bozeman Fire shared that they saved 10 ducklings from a storm drain, while their mamma and a single sibling waited, quacking loudly, but patiently.

“Thanks to the help neighbors calling it in and our Bozeman Police community service officer the rescue was a success!” Bozeman Fire said.

Bozeman Fire

