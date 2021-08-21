Bozeman fitness challenge supports veterans, first responders

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Bozeman nonprofit Task Force Heroes is hosting their 3rd annual workout challenge to raise money for first responders and veterans in the community.
The challenge was started three years ago with help from Fuel Fitness which aims to pair first responders and veterans up in teams to compete in a safe and therapeutic space to work together.
Shane Yates is the co-founder, senior pastor and CEO of Task Force Heroes who is also a retired law enforcement officer and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and wishes he had something like this to come back to.
“A lot of guys come back and some struggle, some don’t, but there is often times a hidden enemy when you come back from these deployments and just that transition phase of coming back into regular society can be difficult,” Yates said.
The Task Force Heroes Challenge puts people into teams of four and will also have a new "Bench & Dead for reps" challenge which takes 75% of your body weight for bench and 1.5 times your body weight for deads. Whoever gets the most reps wins!
There is also a ninja obstacle course for kids along with Fired Up Nutrition and Biankini's selling some some goodies with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Task Force Heroes.
The challenge starts up from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. on Aug. 21 outside of Fuel Fitness in Bozeman with awards for top female, male and co-ed teams.
You can find out more information and sign up here.