Bozeman forest health and timber project begins this week in north Bridgers

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Road maintenance, temporary road construction and logging operations will start about 10 miles northeast of Bozeman and just north of the Bridger Bowl Ski area to mitigate wildfire dangers.

The project is located in the wildland urban interface in the Bozeman Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

This current phase of work is expected is to run through January 2022.

According to the press release visitors should expect to see increased traffic, construction and logging equipment in the area, including log hauling on popular roads like Fairy Lake and South Brackett Creek.

“We’re looking forward to starting implementation of the project, which protects wildlife, recreational opportunities, and other important resources within the project area. It also addresses needs of national, regional and forest direction including insect and disease treatment as part of the Heathy Forest Restoration Act," Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen said.

The Forest Service looks to address several issues:

Reducing the susceptibility of vegetation to insect and disease

Minimize tree mortality contributing to fuel loading

Decrease fuel build-up that can lead to high intensity wildfire

Supply forest products to support local economies and industries.

To keep informed on the progress of this forest health project, you can follow the Custer Gallatin National Forest on Facebook here.