BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman United Methodist Church and Bozeman Health Board of Directors are hoping community members will adopt a specific healthcare department at the hospital to provide notes of encouragement, snacks or other small items of appreciation to healthcare workers.
Rev. Amy Strader, a pastor at Bozeman United Methodist Church and Bozeman Health board member, said the same group that organized the "Hug-the-Hospital" campaign in October 2021 hopes people can choose from either three-, six- and ten-month commitments to drop off care packages each month to a specific healthcare department.
"Pandemic or no pandemic, healthcare is still one of the most difficult places to work day in and day out, and if there's something the pandemic taught us, it's how important is to say thank you," Rev. Strader said.
According to weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports by the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the county has seen four consecutive weeks of declining new cases but Gallatin County Health Officer Lori Christenson said we still have a long way to go.
Bozeman Health surveyed healthcare workers asking them to give a list of items they would like to see from care packages to make the drop-offs even more personal.
Some of the suggested care drop items from healthcare workers include drinks like lemonade, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cider or foods like sandwiches, bagels, pizza, fruits and veggies.
Also listed are things like chapstick and non-scented lotions, but flowers, gift cards and thank you cards will still go a long way in getting them through their busy workdays.
To sign up, Bozeman Health and Bozeman United Methodist Church are having people email bhadoptaunit@gmail.com
Rev. Amy Strader said you can sign up with your family, co-workers or friends to adopt a department and after you email, they will provide more information and the list of suggested items.
They ask that you state how many months you can commit to (either three-, six- and ten-month commitments to drop off care packages each month) and which specific health department you would like to support.
