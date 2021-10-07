BOZEMAN, Mont. - In recognition of their employees, Bozeman Health announced the board of directors has approved a $25 million investment in their employees over the next five years.
As a part of the investment, a new $17 minimum wage is being established at Bozeman Health that will go into effect with the Nov. 12 paycheck.
About 800 employees will be impacted by the increase.
“Bozeman Health has amazing employees who are dedicated to our mission of improving health and quality of life for the communities we live in and care for,” shared John Hill, president and CEO of Bozeman Health. “We know that the pandemic, combined with the escalation in cost of living has affected our employees and we hope that this helps better care for our employees who do so much, every day.”
In addition to the minimum wage increase, the system board agreed to change their compensation policy to support moving the midpoint of the salary range from the market 50th percentile to the market 55th percentile, which will benefit around 1,500 employees.